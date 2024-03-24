GIFT a SubscriptionGift
5 fall in open drain in Mumbai, 1 dead

The labourers were rescued and sent to the hospital immediately

March 24, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST - Mumbai

The Hindu Bureau

In a tragic incident in Mumbai, five labourers fell into an open drain near Sewri Gadi Bunder in Sewri area. The incident was reported on March 24 at 2.49 a.m. where repair work of the box drain is in progress by the SWD department.

Officials from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that Mumbai Fire Bridges (MFB), police, ambulances, and ward staff have been mobilised in the area and all the labourers were rescued by the police. The injured labourers were immediately rushed to KEM hospital.

Out of the 5 labourers, one person has been declared dead, one is reported to be in a critical condition, while the others are stable, Dr Prashant, CMO, KEM hospital informed.

Mumbai

