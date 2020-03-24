39 booked in Navi Mumbai for violations

The Navi Mumbai Police have registered a first information report on Saturday and at least three more on Sunday against people violating government orders given in the wake of the spread of novel coronavirus.

On Saturday night, the Kharghar police registered a case against a real estate agent for keeping his office open even after orders by the Panvel City Municipal Corporation to keep offices shut.

Meanwhile, the APMC police registered a case against Nikunj Savale during the wee hours of Sunday for keeping his café, Arabian Nights, in Satra Plaza, Vashi, open. “He was booked as he did not comply with the orders and risked the lives of others by giving others an opportunity to gather at one place,” a police officer from APMC police station said. He was booked under sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) relating to disobedience to orders and negligence, as well as the Disaster Management Act.

Meanwhile, the Panvel City and Kalamboli police on Sunday booked 37 people including a religious head who had gathered to conduct rituals. While Panvel City police booked 34 people, Kalamboli police booked three people under sections of the IPC along with sections of Maharashtra Police Act, Epidemic Diseases Act 1897 and Maharashtra Covid-19 rules 2020.

The Panvel City Municipal Corporation (PCMC) has quarantined 14 people at Gram Vikas Bhawan while 205 others are home-quarantined.

On Sunday, around 1,200 sanitary workers of PCMC were on call. “For the first time ever, all the roads were deep-cleaned by the workers. Usually, due to continuous traffic, the workers are not able to clean the roads properly, but were able to do so due to the Janata Curfew,” said Deputy Municipal Commissioner Sanjay Shinde.

The Navi Mumbai Municipal Corporation (NMMC) on its part has quarantined 58 people in a Sector 14 building while 227 are home-quarantined.

On Saturday night, NMMC had sanitised all important chowks in the city as well as railway stations and the areas around them. As a symbolic gesture, NMMC put a mask on the statue of a lion outside its headquarters. “It is a symbolic gesture to remind people to take care. Many of them are fond of taking selfies with the statue, and hence, it was the best place to make the symbolic gesture,” said NMMC PRO Mahendra Konde.