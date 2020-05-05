33 new cases take Dharavi tally to 665

Dharavi reported 33 cases on Tuesday, bringing its count to 665 so far.

After Asia’s largest slum reported a sharp spike over the weekend, cases dropped on Monday to 42 and on Tuesday to 33. Fresh cases were reported from 90-feet road, Kumbharwada and Madina Nagar that had seen cases in the past. Besides, cases were reported from newer parts of Dharavi like Abu Bakar chawl and Ambedkar chawl. Among them are a seven-year-old girl from the 90-feet road and three teenagers.Dharavi’s tally now stands at 665, including 20 deaths.

The BMC has screened 83,500 people so far for fever through dispensaries, fever clinics and private clinics. So far, 196 people have recovered and been discharged in Dharavi.

Mahim and Dadar also reported nine and two cases totalling 80 and 56 respectively. Both fall under the same G North ward as Dharavi.