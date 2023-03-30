HamberMenu
30 acres allotted for new HC building: Maharashtra Govt to Bombay HC

Tribunals, chambers for lawyers, a HC building and judges’ quarters, would come up at the land at Bandra East

March 30, 2023 07:58 pm | Updated 07:58 pm IST - MUMBAI

The Hindu Bureau
The Bombay High Court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Ahmad Abdi. File | Photo Credit: Vivek Bendre

The Maharashtra Government on March 30 informed the Bombay High Court that it had decided to allot 30.16 acres of land, for the construction of a new High Court building.

Advocate General (AG) Birendra Saraf told a Division Bench of Acting Chief Justice S.V. Gangapurwala and Justice Sandeep Marne that a government resolution on this would be issued shortly, and that a memorandum had been signed with the Public Works department regarding the same.

He told the Bench that the land was presently reserved for government housing, and that the State would require some time to change the reservation to one for a commercial complex.

He elaborated that the land would be at Bandra East where Tribunals, chambers for lawyers (8.9 acres), a High Court building (21 acres) and judges’ quarters would come up.

The Court was hearing a public interest litigation filed by advocate Ahmad Abdi, who sought a direction to the State, to shift the high court to bigger premises.

