3 injured as robbers fire 7 rounds, loot jewellery shop

Three people were injured 1.40 p.m. on Sunday after a group of four robbers opened fire and attacked them with choppers while looting a jewellery shop in Ambernath, police said.
Around 250 gm of jewellery worth ₹12.77 lakh was looted, Ulhasnagar Deputy Commissioner of Police Prashant Mohite said. The four men, who came on two bikes, engaged the jewellery shop staffer in banter and then pointed a revolver at him. While they were escaping with the loot, the owner of the shop and one more person walked in, he said.
“The accused then fired seven rounds, injuring one person, and stabbed the other two with choppers. The three have been hospitalised,” Mr. Mohite said.
Teams have been formed to nab the accused.
