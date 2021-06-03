3 accused in Bhima Koregaon case test positive for COVID-19

Drive was held at Taloja Central Jail to check all accused in case

Mumbai:

Three Bhima Koregaon accused — Mahesh Raut, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor — have tested positive for COVID-19 after an RT-PCR drive was conducted at Taloja Central Jail.

Four days after Father Stan Swamy tested COVID-19-positive at Holy Family Hospital, a drive was conducted to test all the 10 Bhima Koregaon accused in jail, as they were in close proximity with Fr. Swamy.

Co-accused Vernon Gonsalves, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson and Gautam Navlakha have tested negative.

Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail confirmed the development to The Hindu and said, “Three have tested positive and seven have tested negative. They have been given medicines.”

Varavara Rao was released on medical bail by the Bombay High Court on March 1 and Prof. Hany Babu is being treated at Breach Candy hospital since May 19. They are also accused in the caste-based violence that occurred on January 1, 2018, on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon