Mumbai

3 accused in Bhima Koregaon case test positive for COVID-19

A view of the Taloja Central Jail, in Navi Mumbai. File   | Photo Credit: Yogesh Mhatre

Mumbai:

Three Bhima Koregaon accused — Mahesh Raut, Sagar Gorkhe and Ramesh Gaichor — have tested positive for COVID-19 after an RT-PCR drive was conducted at Taloja Central Jail.

Four days after Father Stan Swamy tested COVID-19-positive at Holy Family Hospital, a drive was conducted to test all the 10 Bhima Koregaon accused in jail, as they were in close proximity with Fr. Swamy.

Co-accused Vernon Gonsalves, Sudhir Dhawale, Surendra Gadling, Arun Ferreira, Anand Teltumbde, Rona Wilson and Gautam Navlakha have tested negative.

Superintendent of Taloja Central Jail confirmed the development to The Hindu and said, “Three have tested positive and seven have tested negative. They have been given medicines.”

Varavara Rao was released on medical bail by the Bombay High Court on March 1 and Prof. Hany Babu is being treated at Breach Candy hospital since May 19. They are also accused in the caste-based violence that occurred on January 1, 2018, on the 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon


Our code of editorial values

Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles

Maharashtra announces financial support for children orphaned by COVID-19

Hiranandani Hospital first private facility in Mumbai to have PSA oxygenator plant

Cyclone Tauktae: damage assessment report for Raigad released

Decision on board exams of standard XII soon, says Maharashtra Minister

How many prisoners above 45 years are vaccinated, High Court asks Maharashtra government

Laughter challenger: Munawar Faruqui finds humour in life against all odds

HC: If vaccine drives can be held in housing societies, why not at homes for senior citizens?

‘Seems like a manual for rape victims’: Bombay HC on Tarun Tejpal case verdict

Kolhapur-based company develops local IT solution to aid in COVID-19 care

Security firm SIS helps over 46,000 pandemic-hit staff through unique fund

Maharashtra issues revised rates for COVID-19 treatment in private hospitals

Godrej, Adani among nine bidders shortlisted for CSMT redevelopment

With nearly 36,000 recoveries, Maharashtra’s active cases fall to 2.30 lakh

95% cases of COVID-19 among children are asymptomatic, says Ahmednagar administration

Class XII exams crucial for students, Maharashtra govt. tells Mumbai HC

Step up security for SII CEO Poonawalla, suggests Bombay HC

Mukesh Ambani home bomb scare | Mumbai police officer Sunil Mane dismissed from service

Shiv Sena makes light of Fadnavis-Sharad Pawar meet

RBI cancels licence of Pune-based Shivajirao Bhosale Sahakari Bank

COVID-19: Pune administration strives to make all rural hospitals self-sufficient in oxygen
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jun 3, 2021 11:48:44 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/3-accused-in-bhima-koregaon-case-test-positive-for-covid-19/article34714163.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY