23-year-old held for duping Belapur man

The Navi Mumbai Crime Branch has arrested a member of aa gang of four that has allegedly cheated many across the city by promising them U.S. dollars at half the exchange rate.

In the last two months, around 10 cases have been registered across Navi Mumbai of people being cheated with the promise of dollars at cheap rates. Senior police inspector Arjun Garad and his team were investigating the cases, when on Tuesday a similar case occurred in Koparkhairane.

“We already had some clues about the gang. After the incident at Koparkhairane, we reached the spot and with the help of informers and technical evidence, nabbed one of the accused,” Mr. Garad said. The accused who was arrested, Mohammad Iqbal Mohammad Siraj Sikander (23), is a resident of Dahisar.

On Sunday, Aman Katiyal (31), a resident of CBD Belapur, had gone to DY Patil Hospital to meet someone. While leaving, a woman approached him near the hospital gate and told him she had U.S. dollars and was willing to sell them at half the exchange rate. She told him she needed the money urgently and banks take longer to exchange the money.

She gave him her phone number and asked him to call her after the money was arranged. On Tuesday, when he called the number, she asked him to wait near a public toilet at Koparkhairane and said a person named Rafeeq would meet him with the dollars.

Mr. Katiyal gave ₹10,000 to ‘Rafeeq’ and said he would pay the rest after verifying the dollars. ‘Rafeeq’ gave him a bundle and told him there were 50 notes of $20 each. He and an accomplice then made a commotion saying that police were arriving, and fled.

Mr. Katiyal realised there were only three $20 notes in the bundle, and the rest were blank papers.

“The modus operandi of the gang is to cheat people and before they realise it, run away by creating a commotion saying that the police were reaching the spot. Two more men and a woman are wanted in the case. While the arrested accused is new to the gang, the other three are suspected to have been cheating people for a long time. We are verifying if the same gang was involved in all 10 cases,” Mr. Garad said.