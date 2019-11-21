19-year-old held for killing uncle, beheading body

The murder of a 45-year-old man, whose beheaded body was found in Shil Diaghar, was cracked within six hours of the body being discovered earlier this week. The police said that the main accused, the victim’s nephew, suspected him of having caused his father’s death through black magic and hatched the murder plot to take revenge.

The Shil Diaghar police station received a call on November 15 this year about a headless body lying in the Pimpri village in Diaghar, after which a team was sent to conduct inquiries. As the head was missing, the police made a description of the physical features of the body and circulated it among all police stations seeking relevant information.

“Even as we were trying to identify the deceased, a resident of Diaghar approached us to register a missing person’s complaint, saying that her husband Vishnu Nagre (45) had been missing since the previous day. Nagre worked as a watchman and had left for work on the morning of November 14 but had not returned. We showed the headless body to his wife Kusum, who identified it as that of her husband’s based on his clothes and rings on the fingers,” an officer with the Shil Diaghar police station said.

The police sent a team to the Nagre residence to conduct inquiries and found out that two of his nephews, who stay in the same colony, also worked as watchmen with him and a third, Amit Nagre (19), worked as a cleaner. Other members of the family told the police that Amit had been out the entire night and had only returned in the morning.

“We woke up Amit and asked him where he had been all night. His mannerisms seemed evasive and when he could not answer simple questions satisfactorily, we took him to the police station for further inquiries. An hour later, after sustained questioning, he confessed to having killed his uncle,” the officer said.

The police said that Amit had for long been nursing a grudge against Vishnu, who he suspected of using black magic to kill his father. As Amit’s suspicion grew, so did his yearning for revenge, and he roped in four of his friends to help him.

“On November 14, Amit, along with his friends Amar Sharma (22), Nihaal Handore (21), Avinash Wankhede (22) and Shubham Dhabale (19), met Vishnu after he left from work and invited him for drinks. They took him to the foot of the hill in the Pimpri village, a spot they had already identified for the crime earlier. They waited till Vishnu passed out after having too much to drink, hacked him and cut off his head which they threw at the dumping ground in Diva,” the officer said.

Mr. Amit was placed under arrest following his confession and the other four accused, too, were traced and arrested over the next two days. All five have been charged with murder, criminal conspiracy and destruction of evidence under the Indian Penal Code, and have been remanded in police custody till November 22, police said.