17 rescued in building collapse near Crawford Market

Seventeen people were rescued after a portion of a MHADA cessed building collapsed near Crawford Market on Tuesday night. The incident occurred at 9 p.m. when a portion of the four-storey Yusuf Building in Lohar Chawl came crashing down.

The collapse was declared a level II (moderate) incident. Four fire engines were deployed, besides police personnel and staff from the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation. MHADA officials said the building was vacated on September 3 after an eviction notice was issued. The neighbouring Dwarkadas building has also been vacated. Search operations are under way.

Chief fire officer P.S. Rahangdale said, “A total of 17 people have been rescued. Of them, 13 were evacuated from the third floor and two from the second floor. Two people, including an 80-year-old woman, were rescued from the annexe building with the help of a ladder from the first floor of an adjacent building.” He said MHADA had already issued warnings to immediately vacate the building.

Mr. Rahangdale said, “Search operations are in progress with the help of victim locater camera and dome light.”