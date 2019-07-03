Mumbai

14-year-old girl dies despite NDRF’s best efforts

more-in

Sanchita Nalawade was trapped under the debris of the wall collapse in Malad on Tuesday

Valiant rescue operation

14-year-old girl dies despite NDRF’s best efforts

14-year-old girl dies despite NDRF’s best efforts

14-year-old girl dies despite NDRF’s best efforts

Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) try to rescue Sanchita Nalawade (14), who was trapped under the debris of a wall collapse in Malad on Tuesday. Sanchita’s leg was pinned under a slab and the NDRF personnel spent over two hours drilling through the slab to free her. Sanchita was given a saline drip for hydration and food to keep her nourished. She was ultimately pulled out of the debris, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.

Photos: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Related Topics Mumbai
accident (general)
disaster and accident
weather news
weather
Related Articles
Recommended for you
This article is closed for comments.
Please Email the Editor

Printable version | Jan 13, 2020 5:22:28 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/mumbai/14-year-old-girl-dies-despite-ndrfs-best-efforts/article28266452.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY