14-year-old girl dies despite NDRF’s best efforts

Valiant rescue operation
Personnel of the National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) try to rescue Sanchita Nalawade (14), who was trapped under the debris of a wall collapse in Malad on Tuesday. Sanchita’s leg was pinned under a slab and the NDRF personnel spent over two hours drilling through the slab to free her. Sanchita was given a saline drip for hydration and food to keep her nourished. She was ultimately pulled out of the debris, administered cardiopulmonary resuscitation and rushed to Shatabdi Hospital. However, she died while undergoing treatment at the hospital.
Photos: Arunangsu Roy Chowdhury
