10 fresh positive cases take State coronavirus tally to 107

Ten new positive cases of the novel coronavirus were reported from the State on Tuesday, taking the total count of cases to 107. With the death of a senior citizen reported from Mumbai, the death toll in the State now stands at three.

Four of the fresh cases were reported from Mumbai, three were from Pune, one from the Mumbai Metropolitan Region (MMR), and one each from Satara and Ahmednagar districts.

The patients from Mumbai include a 37-year-old woman with a travel history to Italy and a 36-year-old man with a travel history to Dubai. The travel history of the two others — a 65-year-old woman and a 25-year-old man — was being probed.

Of the total COVID-19 positive patients, 58 have been reported from the MMR.

With Tuesday’s three cases, the number of positive cases in Pune district has reached 31. The number of patients in Pune city stands at 19, while Pimpri-Chinchwad has recorded 12.

While the new Pune cases include contacts of a previously diagnosed positive patient as well as a case with a history of foreign travel, the Ahmednagar patient who tested positive is said to have no history of foreign travel.

This is the third patient in Ahmednagar to test positive for COVID-19. Authorities are trying to trace the contacts of the latest positive case. Till now, 208 suspected cases have been screened, of whom 117 people have already been discharged.

Meanwhile, a 63-year-old man from Satara, who recently returned from California, became the second person to test positive in the district on Tuesday. “He had complained of sore throat and fever a few days ago and was immediately placed in an isolation facility. His sample report from the National Institute of Virology tested positive for the virus,” Satara district civil surgeon Dr. Amod Gadikar said.

On Monday, a 45-year-old Satara woman, who had a travel history to Dubai, and four of a family from Islampur tehsil in Sangli with a history of travel to Saudi Arabia, became the first COVID-19 positive cases in Maharashtra’s sugar heartland.