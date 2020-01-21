Youth arrested on rape charge

The medical college police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth who was accused of raping a differently-abled woman. Ashiq Solomon, the suspect in the incident, was identified after examining the visuals of over 50 closed circuit television cameras from various locations in the city. According to the police, the incident took place at Thondayad last Friday. The Payyoli native, who offered the woman a lift on his two-wheeler, allegedly took her to an abandoned building for sexual exploitation, the police said.