Kozhikode

Youth arrested on rape charge

more-in

The medical college police on Monday arrested a 26-year-old youth who was accused of raping a differently-abled woman. Ashiq Solomon, the suspect in the incident, was identified after examining the visuals of over 50 closed circuit television cameras from various locations in the city. According to the police, the incident took place at Thondayad last Friday. The Payyoli native, who offered the woman a lift on his two-wheeler, allegedly took her to an abandoned building for sexual exploitation, the police said.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
crime
sexual assault & rape
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jan 21, 2020 1:51:58 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/youth-arrested-on-rape-charge/article30610871.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY