Worker dies as well under construction caves in

A 54-year-old man was killed after a well under construction caved in at Koyilandy in Kozhikode on Saturday. The police identified the deceased as Narayanan, a daily-wage worker from Chemanchery panchayat.

Four others who were working along with him had a narrow escape. They were rescued by Fire and Rescue Services personnel from the Koyilandy station. The injured have been admitted to the Koyilandy taluk hospital.

According to the police, the incident took place around 9.30 a.m.

As local residents noticed the incident on time, rescue operation was carried out quickly, they said.

Chemanchery panchayat president Koomully Karunakaran said the well was being constructed on land that was least suitable for it. The work was carried out under the supervision of a private landowner, he added.

Revenue Department officers reached the spot and conducted a preliminary investigation.

According to sources, the work was carried out without adopting any safety measures for the workers.