Work begins on upland highway in Kozhikode

The 5.55 kilometre stretch from Peruvannamuzhi to Chembra is being developed into a 12-metre-wide road at a cost of ₹31.46 crores

March 15, 2024 10:07 pm | Updated 10:07 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau

Minister for Public Works P.A. Mohamed Riyas has said that the upland highway will lead to a comprehensive development of the upland regions of Kerala. Inaugurating the initial works of the upland highway from Peruvannamuzhi to Chembra in Kozhikode on March 14 (Thursday) through video conferencing, he said that it would benefit the development of tourism projects at Peruvannamuzhi, Kakkayam and Thonikadavu. He called upon the authorities to complete the work in a time bound manner.

The 5.55 kilometre stretch from Peruvannamuzhi to Chembra is being developed into a 12-metre-wide road at a cost of ₹31.46 crores. It will have a 7-metre-wide carriage way , drainage, interlock paving on the sides, concrete shoulder, and footpath. Granite stones have been used to build up the road from lower levels. Culverts are being constructed where the water flow is heavier during monsoon. The works are being carried out by Uralungal Labour Contract Cooperative Society  (ULCCS).

The minister also said that ₹1.5 crores have been sanctioned for the investigation work in connection with the Poozhithara- Padinjarathara road, which will be an alternate road to Wayanad. MLA T.P. Ramakrishnan unveiled the plaque and presided over the event.

