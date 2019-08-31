Kozhikode

Woman held for snatching mobile phone

The Town Police on Friday arrested a 37-year-old woman on the charge of snatching away a mobile phone from a differently-abled man on S.M.Street. K.K. Afsath, the suspect, was taken into custody within a few hours of the incident in the morning. The Vadakara native was remanded in judicial custody for 14 days.

