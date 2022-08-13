Kozhikode

Wild boar shot dead at Omassery

A wild boar that entered a shop at Omassery was shot dead on Saturday evening. The shop owner managed to escape by closing the shutters. Later, the animal was shot dead by a local shooter with the permission of the Forest department.


