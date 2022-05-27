Wild boar meat seized

Suspect booked under Sections of Wildlife (Protection) Act

Forest squad members after the seizure of wild boar meat at Padikkalvayal near Kakkayam in Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Forest flying squad on Friday seized 7 kg of wild boar meat from a house at Padikkalvayal near Kakkayam on Friday. The squad also recovered a country-made gun and a spare barrel from the house of the suspect identified as O.P. Balakrishnan. He was booked under various Sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.