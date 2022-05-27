Kozhikode

Wild boar meat seized

Forest squad members after the seizure of wild boar meat at  Padikkalvayal near Kakkayam in Kozhikode district.

Forest squad members after the seizure of wild boar meat at  Padikkalvayal near Kakkayam in Kozhikode district. | Photo Credit: The Hindu

A Forest flying squad on Friday seized 7 kg of wild boar meat from a house at Padikkalvayal near Kakkayam on Friday. The squad also recovered a country-made gun and a spare barrel from the house of the suspect identified as O.P. Balakrishnan. He was booked under various Sections of the Wildlife (Protection) Act.


