Calicut University has proposed Work From Home system for 50% of staff in all departments other than the office of the Assistant Registrar, branch officers, security personnel, health centre, electricity, and finance in view of the second wave of COVID-19.
WFH for varsity staff
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE
April 23, 2021 00:08 IST
Staff Reporter
KOZHIKODE ,
April 23, 2021 00:08 IST
