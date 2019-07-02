‘We together’ livelihood mission to be launched on Friday

Mayor Thottathil Raveendran will launch We Together, a project of the Kozhikode Municipal Corporation to ensure livelihood for all families in the city at 10 a.m. at Buddha Vihar on Customs road on Friday.

Families that reside permanently in the city with no family member employed in any way, will be the beneficiaries of the programme. During the project period that extends between July 1 and December 31, 2019, a comprehensive survey will be conducted using Kudumbashree workers across the city to identify deserving beneficiaries. The corporation will combine various schemes to ensure livelihood for the beneficiaries of “We Together” programme.

Entrepreneurship training will be provided if they desired to start their own enterprises besides extending financial aid. Those who wish to work would be provided employment under the Ayyankali Employment Guarantee Scheme or through private entrepreneurs.

Those seeking employment in the private sector would be provided soft skill training under the National Urban Livelihood Mission. On the other hand, if no member of the family was fit to work, they would be eligible for any of the social security pensions.

The survey will be launched on July 5 and completed in one month. Ove 300 trained volunteers of Kudumbashree will be deployed in the field. Every family within the corporation limits who lives in a house measuring below 150 square metre and those who do not have a four-wheeler for private use will come under the survey.