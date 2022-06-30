Kozhikode

Water polo championship logo released

Calicut University Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj on Thursday unveiled the logo of the All-India Inter-University Water Polo Men Championship to be held at the university swimming poll from July 6 to 8. Thirty teams from various universities in the country would compete in the event, a press release said here.  


