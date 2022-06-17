Voluntary resettlement scheme: land survey begins in selected upland areas in Kozhikode district

The first phase to cover areas in Chakkittappara panchayat

The first phase to cover areas in Chakkittappara panchayat

Survey works as part of implementing the voluntary resettlement scheme under the Rebuild Kerala initiative for farmers and landholders on the forest fringes of Kozhikode district have commenced based on verified land documents, including title deeds, tax receipts and encumbrance certificates. The first phase will cover the properties of shortlisted applicants at Poozhithode in Chakkittappara panchayat.

According to Forest department officials, a special Revenue team from Thiruvananthapuram has been entrusted with the task of completing the land survey and related procedures. The team is currently covering areas such as Mavattam, Karinkanni and Thaalippara in Chakkittappara panchayat, they add.

The resettlement scheme announced by the government in 2019 has drawn good response from many landowners who have been struggling to cope with wild animal menace and crop loss. Chempanoda, one of the worst-affected villages in Kozhikode district, has the highest number of applicants.

The applications of 75 landowners have been cleared by a special committee appointed by the government for monitoring and implementing the project. According to officials, the beneficiaries were shortlisted from 175 applications. Landowners without proper documents and those who tried to submit multiple applications claiming joint ownership were excluded from the list.

The compensation details of beneficiaries will be finalised as per the terms declared by the government and conditions on completion of the ongoing survey works. A State-level committee will be responsible for ratifying applications and distributing funds in installments.

The scheme, implemented with the support of the World Bank and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board, assures the eligible beneficiaries of a sum of ₹15 lakh for two hectares of land with clear title deeds. Apart from this, each adult member of the family will get a compensation of ₹15 lakh. For those who have more than two hectares of land, each additional hectare will be treated as a single household and granted ₹15 lakh. Differently abled persons will be eligible for separate compensation.

Based on the verified documents, the Forest department says the survey works will be able to cover about 115 acres of land near the forest area in the first phase. As very few houses are located in the identified areas, the exchange of land for compensation will be an easy process for the majority, they add.