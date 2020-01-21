V.K. Sajeevan new BJP Kozhikode president

Kozhikode

V.K. Sajeevan, State secretary of the BJP, was elected the Kozhikode district unit president at a party convention here. He will assume charge at a function here on Wednesday.

A lawyer by profession, Mr. Sajeevan, started his political career through the ABVP and was its State committee member.

He was an RSS State office functionary in Kochi during 1997-1999. After the alleged killing of BJYM leader K.T. Jayakrishnan in 1999, he was made the youth wing organising secretary of the organisation in Kottayam and Kasaragod districts.

Mr. Sajeevan was associated with the BJP at various levels. He was a party spokesperson too.

He had unsuccessfully contested the Lok Sabha polls from Vadakara constituency in 2014 and 2019. He also contested the Assembly polls from Thalassery and Kuttiyadi segments in 2016 and 2013.

