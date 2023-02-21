Viswanathan was questioned by some persons for alleged theft, says police report

February 21, 2023 09:24 pm | Updated 09:24 pm IST - Kozhikode

The police told the Kerala State Human Rights Commission (KSHRC) that Viswanathan, a tribesperson from Wayanad who was found dead near the Government Medical College Hospital (MCH), Kozhikode, on February 11, took the extreme step after he was questioned by some individuals following a theft.

The report was submitted by K. Sudarshan, Assistant Commissioner of Police attached to the Medical College Police Station, to the commission at its sitting held here on Tuesday.

The report said that after analysing CCTV footage, it was learnt that a few persons had waylaid Viswanathan near the main gate of the Institute of Maternal and Child Health attached to the hospital, accusing him of theft, around 12.40 a.m. on February 10. They were aware that he belonged to a Scheduled Tribe community and examined his bag. Viswanathan felt insulted and was mentally disturbed before he fled from the premises. He later ended his life, the report said. Viswanathan had gone to the hospital for his wife’s delivery.

The police claimed that the statements of Viswanathan’s relatives, security staff, caregivers, and other eyewitnesses had been recorded. However, nothing suspicious was found in their interactions with Viswanathan. The investigation was in progress, the report said.