Vishu handloom expo till April 13

The Vishu Handloom Expo 2021, organised by the State Directorate of Handloom in association with the District Industries Centre and the Kozhikode District Handloom Development Society, is being held on the Corporation Stadium premises.

The expo, which opened on April 5, being organised to promote the use of handloom among the general public, features products of various handloom weavers’ cooperative societies in Kozhikode and nearby districts, besides coir and handicraft products.

A 20% government rebate is available for handloom products. A coupon will be provided for every purchase above ₹1,000 and the mega prize is a washing machine.

The expo will be open from 9 a.m. to 8 p.m. until April 13, a press release said.

Kairali fair

The Karali showroom at Muthalakkulam, a unit of Handicrafts Development Corporation of Kerala, is hosting Vishu Expo till April 13 from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. The expo features an exclusive collection of Aranmula metal mirrors and Krishna idols.

The expo is being held with an aim to help the craftsmen of Aranmula, who are facing a severe financial crisis in the wake of the pandemic. The mirrors will be sold at a discounted rate of 10% to 20%. Artefacts in wood, jute, brass, and other materials are also available at the expo, a press release said.