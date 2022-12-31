HamberMenu
Vikram Maidan all set for Kerala School Arts Festival

December 31, 2022 08:58 pm | Updated 08:58 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Work on the main venue of the State School Arts Festival in progress at Vikram Maidan at West Hill in Kozhikode on Saturday.

Work on the main venue of the State School Arts Festival in progress at Vikram Maidan at West Hill in Kozhikode on Saturday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Vikram Maidan near West Hill in Kozhikode city is all set for one of the biggest cultural events in the State. Work on the main venue will be completed by Sunday, and the stage and pandal will be handed over to the organisers in the evening.

The State School Arts Festival is being held in the city from January 3 to 7.

According to sources, the marshy land on the ground has been filled with sand. The pandal is spread across 60,000 sq. ft. The main stage is 40 ft long and 35 ft wide. There are 14 green rooms, seven each for boys and girls, for participants on either side of the stage. There is a 1,200-sq.ft. rest room behind the stage. Pavilions have been set up for various departments and the media on the premises.

Meanwhile, General Education Minister V. Sivankutty said the golden cup for the winners would be brought from Palakkad to Kozhikode on Monday in a procession. It will be received on the district border at Ramanattukara in the afternoon. The procession will reach Muthalakkulam Ground by 3 p.m. Mr. Sivankutty and Public Works Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will receive the trophy. From there, it will be taken in an open jeep around the Mananchira Square and placed there till 6 p.m. for public viewing.

