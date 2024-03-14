Vengeri overpass work likely to be completed in three months

March 14, 2024 08:23 pm | Updated 08:23 pm IST - Kozhikode

The construction of an overpass across the six-lane Kozhikode bypass has commenced at Vengeri Junction, which is expected to smoothen the traffic flow on the Kozhikode-Balussery route. The work, involving the construction of a 27-metre-long and 45-metre-wide bridge, is expected to be completed in three months.

The project had been pending at the site since January, 2024 following an unexpected caving in of land during civil work. Delayed repositioning of major drinking water pipelines also impeded the work. Contractors associated with the work said they would be able to finish the task ahead of the monsoon season.

“Private buses and other vehicles on the Kozhikode-Balussery route are now being diverted through another route in the absence of a vehicle overpass at the Vengeri Junction. It was the poor planning by the authorities that created such a chaotic situation.” said V.V. Sanjayan, an autorickshaw driver from the area. He said there were no clear plans for constructing such a vehicular overpass as it emerged as a last-minute requirement following the caving in of an illegally mined land.

Meanwhile, engineers associated with the work said the allegations were baseless as the sketch for the proposed overpass had been prepared several months ahead of launching the six-laning works. They pointed out that the work execution got delayed mainly because of the shortage of essential raw materials, especially the required quantity of soil.

At the same time, opening of the six-lane Kozhikode bypass is likely to be delayed further with the ongoing construction of the overpass at Vengeri Junction. Shifting of drinking water pipelines on the route is one of the hazardous civil works to be executed as part of the overpass construction work. Earlier, the six-lane road between Vengalam and Ramanattukara was expected to be opened by the end of March, 2024.