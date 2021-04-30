Vehicle checks to track pleasure riders

3,331 motorists found violating COVID guidelines; 582 persons fined

The police on Friday swung into an uncompromising enforcement action by putting up barricades in 34 selected locations within the Kozhikode city to screen out motorists who defied the COVID-19 protocol and allegedly attempted pleasure rides. The squad impounded 15 such vehicles and charged the drivers under various Sections of the Epidemic Diseases Act and the IPC.

Police officers, who coordinated the checking drive, said there were 36 jeep patrol squads and 44 bike patrol squads to assist the special drive which would be continued in the days to come. The location of the barricades would be changed on a regular basis to ensure stringent action, they said.

A senior officer, who coordinated the drive, said many motorists were found behaving very casually when they were stopped for various safety protocol violations. “Within the last 24 hours, over 15,000 vehicles were inspected. Of this, 3,331 persons were found violating various safety guidelines. Other 4,277 persons were warned for not complying with the existing traffic regulations in view of the pandemic threat,” he said.

According to patrol squad members, there were 969 drivers, who did not even care to wear the masks properly. Fines were collected on the spot from 582 persons. Others were served notice to pay it in the court. The checking was carried out simultaneously at various points without interrupting the traffic flow.