VC to probe charges against professor

The Syndicate of Calicut University has entrusted Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj with an inquiry against the former head of the Department of Women’s Studies over the controversy related to the award of internal marks to a former Students Federation of India leader.

The Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday urged the Vice Chancellor to probe the academic qualifications of Moly Kuruvilla, right now a professor in the department, and her activities, and submit a report at the next meeting. Her qualifications were not according to University Grants Commission norms, they claimed. The Syndicate members accused her of handling the award of internal marks in an irresponsible way. When a memo was served on her seeking explanation, she filed a “fake complaint” and resorted to baseless campaigns, they alleged.