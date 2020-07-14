Kozhikode

VC to probe charges against professor

The Syndicate of Calicut University has entrusted Vice Chancellor M.K. Jayaraj with an inquiry against the former head of the Department of Women’s Studies over the controversy related to the award of internal marks to a former Students Federation of India leader.

The Syndicate meeting held on Tuesday urged the Vice Chancellor to probe the academic qualifications of Moly Kuruvilla, right now a professor in the department, and her activities, and submit a report at the next meeting. Her qualifications were not according to University Grants Commission norms, they claimed. The Syndicate members accused her of handling the award of internal marks in an irresponsible way. When a memo was served on her seeking explanation, she filed a “fake complaint” and resorted to baseless campaigns, they alleged.

Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Jul 14, 2020 10:53:21 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/vc-to-probe-charges-against-professor/article32083574.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY