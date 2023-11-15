HamberMenu
Vayojanolsavam concludes; call to prepare senior citizens’ charter

November 15, 2023 08:36 pm | Updated 08:36 pm IST - Kozhikode

The Hindu Bureau
Members of a collective of senior citizens from Cheruvannur performing Oppana on the last day of Vayojanolsavam-2023, organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday.

Members of a collective of senior citizens from Cheruvannur performing Oppana on the last day of Vayojanolsavam-2023, organised by the Kozhikode Corporation on the Kozhikode beach on Wednesday. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

A senior citizens’ charter explaining the rights of the elderly and the responsibilities of families in protecting their interests should be brought out, participants at a panel discussion on the final day of ‘Vayojanolsavam-2023’, organised by the Kozhikode Corporation at the beach, said.

The theme of the session was ‘Role of local bodies in making places elderly-friendly’. K. Vijaya Kumar, Secretary, Health Action by People, and S.M. Vijayanand, former Chief Secretary, spoke on the issue. They said the respective local bodies had a big role in coordinating the works of various government departments to make cities, towns, and villages elderly-friendly. Local bodies have been instrumental in making palliative care effective in many places. The Corporation should set an example by actively involving in the welfare of senior citizens, they said.

The participants also said that data pertaining to the elderly should be collected to devise policies to help them. Students should be roped in for the purpose, and a micro plan should be prepared. A task force for the elderly and their self-help groups should be formed. A local-level policy should be developed for the homeless, and Kudumbashree volunteers can be asked to prepare it.

The five-day event concluded in the evening with Mayor Beena Philip opening the valedictory ceremony. Cultural programmes such as Oppana, cinematic dance, and Thiruvathirakkali were performed.

