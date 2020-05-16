Varsity to implement quota for upper caste students

Calicut University will implement the State government order on extending 10 per cent reservation for economically backward students from upper castes in affiliated professional colleges as well as its various sections and departments.
This was decided at a meeting of the university Syndicate held on Friday.
According to sources, the government order had been implemented in arts and science colleges. The Boards of Studies on various subjects would prepare material for online classes in three months.
Colleges would be asked to set up multimedia labs to conduct online classes. Interest-free loans will be provided to university staff to buy personal computers so that they can work from home.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Not convinced? Know why you should pay for news.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper ,crossword, iPhone, iPad mobile applications and print. Our plans enhance your reading experience.
A letter from the Editor
Dear reader,
We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Support Quality Journalism