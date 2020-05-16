Kozhikode

Varsity to implement quota for upper caste students

10% reservation planned

Calicut University will implement the State government order on extending 10 per cent reservation for economically backward students from upper castes in affiliated professional colleges as well as its various sections and departments.

This was decided at a meeting of the university Syndicate held on Friday.

According to sources, the government order had been implemented in arts and science colleges. The Boards of Studies on various subjects would prepare material for online classes in three months.

Colleges would be asked to set up multimedia labs to conduct online classes. Interest-free loans will be provided to university staff to buy personal computers so that they can work from home.

Reservation
