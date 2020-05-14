Kozhikode

Vadakara native tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

Evaluation camps turned functional in Kozhikode on Wednesday with the relaxation of lockdown regulations by the government.

Evaluation camps turned functional in Kozhikode on Wednesday with the relaxation of lockdown regulations by the government.  

He returned from Bahrain on May 12

A 37-year-old native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, who returned to Kerala from Bahrain on May 12, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

A release said he had been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital soon after his arrival after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. His condition is stated to be stable now. The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district has gone up to 25 now, 24 of whom have recovered. A native of Malappuram too is under treatment at the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of those under surveillance went up to 3,871, including 388 who were newly added. Twenty-four persons are at the isolation ward of the medical college hospital, and four were discharged. The number of expatriates under observation is 277, including 37 who arrived on Wednesday. A total of 123 persons are at COVID care centres, 149 at their homes, and the rest at the hospital.

Of those in home quarantine, 40 are pregnant women. Four natives of the district, who returned from Maldives recently, were shifted to the isolation centre attached to the National Institute of Technology-Calicut.

A letter from the Editor

Dear reader,

We have been trying to keep you up-to-date with news that matters to our lives and livelihoods, during these difficult times. To enable wide dissemination of news that is in public interest, we have increased the number of articles that can be read free, and extended free trial periods. However, we have a request for those who can afford to subscribe: please do. As we fight disinformation and misinformation, and keep apace with the happenings, we need to commit greater resources to news gathering operations. We promise to deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.

Support Quality Journalism
Related Topics
Coronavirus
Comments
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 14, 2020 12:57:06 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/vadakara-native-tests-positive-for-sars-cov-2/article31578203.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY