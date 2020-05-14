Vadakara native tests positive for SARS-CoV-2

A 37-year-old native of Vadakara in Kozhikode district, who returned to Kerala from Bahrain on May 12, was tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 on Wednesday.

A release said he had been shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital soon after his arrival after he exhibited COVID-19 symptoms. His condition is stated to be stable now. The number of COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district has gone up to 25 now, 24 of whom have recovered. A native of Malappuram too is under treatment at the medical college hospital.

Meanwhile, the number of those under surveillance went up to 3,871, including 388 who were newly added. Twenty-four persons are at the isolation ward of the medical college hospital, and four were discharged. The number of expatriates under observation is 277, including 37 who arrived on Wednesday. A total of 123 persons are at COVID care centres, 149 at their homes, and the rest at the hospital.

Of those in home quarantine, 40 are pregnant women. Four natives of the district, who returned from Maldives recently, were shifted to the isolation centre attached to the National Institute of Technology-Calicut.