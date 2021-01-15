Vaccine to be administered at 11 centres from today

33,799 health workers registered for immunisation

The administration of the COVID vaccine in the district will begin on Saturday at 11 centres.

The vaccine will be administrated to health workers in the first phase. So far 33,799 health workers, including those in private hospitals, have registered for vaccination.

The vaccination centres in the district are: Government Medical College, Kozhikode, General Hospital at beach, Ayurveda hospital, ESI Hospital in Feroke, taluk hospitals in Perambra, Nadapuram and Koyilandy, family health centre at Panangad, community health centres in Narikkuni and Mukkam and Aster MIMS Hospital at Govindapuram.

Transport Minister A.K. Saseendran, M.K. Raghavan, MP, and A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, will take part in the programme through online conferencing at various centres.

Mayor Beena Philip will take part in the vaccine administration function at the General Hospital while District Collector S.Sambasiva Rao and District Panchayat President Kanathil Jameela will take part in the event at the Government Medical College. Other people’s representatives will monitor the event in other centres.

Each centre will have a vaccinator and four vaccination officers.

All arrangements will be made to solve any issues related to vaccination or after-effects.

Each centre will cater to 100 people a day. Thus, 1,100 people will be vaccinated a day in the district. The vaccine will not be administered to pregnant women, children and COVID-19 patients.

COVID-19 protocol will be followed at the vaccination centres.

Only one person may enter the vaccination room at a time.

After the vaccination, the person has to be under observation for 30 minutes.

660 new cases

Meanwhile, the district recorded 660 new COVID-19 cases on Friday of which four were people who had come from abroad and two from other States. There are 18 cases in which the source was unknown.

There are 636 cases of local transmission. A total of 518 people were discharged from various COVID treatment centres in the district on Friday.

At present, there are 6,307 COVID patients in the district.