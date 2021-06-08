Vaccination to get a boost in Kozhikode

District reports 1,234 new COVID cases, test positivity rate of 11.8%

As many as 1,234 fresh COVID-19 cases were reported in Kozhikode on Tuesday. The district administration has prepared a blueprint to vaccinate around 43,000 people a day in the coming days.

According to sources, those aged above 18 would get vaccination every day. As many as 1,000 people each at the Government Medical College Hospital, 750 at the Government General Hospital and district hospital, 500 at taluk hospitals, 350 at block community health centres, and 300 at family health centres, and 200 at primary health centres will get the jab. Only those who register online will be vaccinated and spot registration will be allowed in rural areas without network coverage. Staff in mobile medical units or those from hospitals could be deployed at the vaccination centres.

Meanwhile, the district medical officer said that a daily test positivity rate of 11.8% was recorded for COVID-19 when 10,671 samples were tested. There were 1,213 cases of local transmission of the infection while the source of 21 others remained unknown. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 302 cases of locally acquired infections, Thikkodi 41, and Chathamangalam 40. A total of 1,714 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload dropped to 13,807. As many as 10,122 people are in home isolation.