US-based company at UL Cyberpark in Kozhikode expands its reach

Growth of Retailcloud offers fresh hopes to retail and restaurant sectors

Turning the COVID-19 crisis into an opportunity, the India Development Centre of California-based IT firm Retailcloud, which began operations at the Kozhikode UL Cyberpark with just five persons three years ago, now employs 25 skilled IT professionals.

Kevin Colaco, the company’s founder and chief executive officer, said that 20 more professionals would soon join the UL Cyberpark team. The support and services received from the UL Cyberpark were instrumental in the growth of Retailcloud, a press release said here on Saturday.

The choice of the UL Cyberpark by the company for its India Development Centre has turned fruitful. Even during the pandemic crisis, the team tried to expand through the work-from-home option without excluding anyone, Mr. Colaco said.

The growth of the company has also given fresh hopes to retail and restaurant sectors for overcoming the slump caused by the pandemic, through its cloud-based IT solutions to enhance business. Retailcloud’s clientele includes over 25 professional sports teams, high-profile events like Grammys, and notable fashion brands.

Retailcloud is a cloud-based retail point of sale solution for Android and Windows that provides business of all sizes access to tablet, windows and phone solutions with the help of integrated Application Program Interface (API) to Enterprise Resource Planning (ERP) and e-commerce systems, the release added.