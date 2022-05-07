Untouchability is a crime in politics, says Goa Governor

Reception accorded to new Central Haj Committee chairperson A.P. Abdullakkutty

Governors are not supposed to publicly air their views on party politics. Goa Governor P.S. Sreedharan Pillai on Saturday tread the fine line between sticking to this constitutional duty and making a political statement when he said that “untouchability is a crime in politics.”

He was here to inaugurate a public reception accorded to newly elected Central Haj Committee chairperson A.P. Abdullakkutty.

“Most people know me either as the leader of a political party or as an advocate. I have, however, put my party politics in cold storage for the past two-and-a-half-years [after assuming office of the Governor]. But I am constrained to ask this. Should the appointment of Mr. Abdullakkutty be seen only from a political angle?” he wondered.

Mr. Pillai said such a perspective was a pointer to where Kerala was heading. He pointed out that abandoning friendly relationships beyond political affiliations could be dangerous for any society. “Ours is a country whose Constitution banned untouchability. However, in politics, it still continues. When Narendra Modi was the Gujarat Chief Minister, he was supposed to attend an event at the Sivagiri Mutt. Then Chief Minister and Opposition Leader boycotted it. The Chief Minister of our State now seeks an appointment with the same person to raise issues concerning the State,” Mr. Pillai said.

He also recalled how Mr. Abdullakkutty was dismissed from his then party when he hailed the Gujarat model of governance. The same party that leads the government here sent a delegation led by its Chief Secretary to learn about the ‘Gujarat model of governance’ now, Mr. Pillai said.

Shripad Naik, Union Minister of State for Tourism and Ports, Shipping and Waterways, honoured Mr. Abdullakkutty. Religious leaders and representatives of civil society were present.