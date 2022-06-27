UDF, BJP demand external investigation into Sanchaya scam

UDF pickets Mayor’s office, demands suspension of Secretary

United Democratic Front (UDF) councillors of the Kozhikode Corporation picketed the office of Mayor Beena Philip on Monday demanding the suspension of Corporation Secretary K.U. Bini in connection with the Sanchaya scam.

The UDF parliamentary party alleged that the Secretary not giving due seriousness to the complaint filed by one of the officials six months ago should be categorised as criminal apathy, and that she should step aside to facilitate a fair investigation. The UDF also demanded that a vigilance court investigate the case. UDF parliamentary party leader K.C. Shobhita, IUML leader K. Moideen Koya, and other councillors were present.

Meanwhile, the BJP parliamentary party too have demanded that a special agency investigate the case. A meeting of the party chaired by leader Navya Haridas alleged that a nexus of the CPI(M), officials, and the land mafia had been ruling the Corporation for decades and demanded an investigation into building numbers allotted in the last 20 years. The Corporation has been deliberately admitting defeat in various cases at the Kerala High Court involving land mafia.