Two-year-old tests positive in Kozhikode

A two-year-old, whose pregnant mother was earlier tested positive for SARS-CoV-2, and a 37-year-old man from Thottilppalam are the new COVID-19 patients in Kozhikode district on Monday.

According to V. Jayasree, District Medical Officer, the child had arrived from Dubai along with his mother on May 8 morning. Both had been home-quarantined thereafter.

The Thottilppalam native had reached the Calicut airport on March 16 from Abu Dhabi. He was shifted to the Government Medical College Hospital after symptoms were noticed during a screening at the airport.

The number of patients from Kozhikode now stands at 11. Apart from them, one each from Malappuram and Kasaragod are undergoing treatment at the hospital.

A total of 5,783 people are under surveillance now, including 488 expatriates. Thirty-three of them, including 15 who returned from abroad, are at the medical college hospital. As many as 287 expatriates have been home-quarantined, while 201 are at COVID care centres.