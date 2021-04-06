Kozhikode

Two voters injured in wild boar attack

An elderly man and his son who were proceeding to a polling booth at Thottumukkam on their scooter were attacked by a wild boar on Tuesday morning.

Thottathil Mani and his son Shinoj sustained serious injuries in the attack and were admitted to a private hospital at Areekkode. The two-wheeler was also damaged.

According to local residents, the incident took place around 7 a.m. at Medaranhi, a small village near Thottumukkam. They said there were a lot of wild boars in the area and people were scared to travel early in the morning.

In a similar incident during the last local body elections, Vasu Kunju, a Bharatiya Janata Party candidate from Kodenchery, had sustained serious injuries. The 53-year-old man was attacked by a wild boar when he was proceeding to a polling station at around 6 a.m.

