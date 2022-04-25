Trade meet to discuss development priorities of Beypore port

Kerala Maritime Board’s decision to promote minor ports to give a boost to the port

The development priorities of the Beypore port, which is set to emerge as the main hub of container vessels in the northern Kerala region, will be discussed at a trade meet here on Tuesday. It is the first such meeting to be hosted by the Kerala Maritime Board (KMB) after N.S. Pillai took charge as its chairman.

The KMB’s decision to protect and promote minor ports to achieve higher targets is likely to give a boost to the Beypore port, where exporters and importers are in need of better cargo handling and clearance facilities. Representatives of exporters and importers community from the Malabar region will list their priorities before the board, apart from highlighting the hurdles faced by them in cargo handling at the port.

The need to attract more container vessels through attractive incentives and packages will be brought to the notice of the board. At Beypore, liner operations get a cold response mainly due to lack of appropriate berth facilities and storage space. Also, dredging is going on at a slow pace, though the budget allotted ₹15 crore for emergency renovation work.

Major importers from the northern Kerala region pointed out that there were international liners interested in exploring minor ports, but the government would have to ensure better infrastructure and service for them. According to them, the lack of basic amenities at Beypore is prompting international liner operators to do business with other ports.

One of the advantages of improving import through the Beypore port, according to the business community here, is the possible fall in prices of commodities in the open market. The pointed out that goods movement by trucks continued to be a costly affair, which would have a bearing on the net prices of products.

Minister for Ports and Museums Ahammad Devarkovil will attend the trade meet. KMB Chief Executive Officer H. Dineshan and Customs Commissioner (Kochi) Mohammed Yusuf are expected to be present.