TPR declines marginally in Kozhikode

As many as 4,238 persons tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Sunday. According to the District Medical Officer, the daily test positivity rate (TPR) was 28.76% when lab results of 15,207 samples were made available. On Saturday, the daily TPR was 30.98%. There were 4,137 cases of local transmission of the infection, while the source of infection of 87 others was not known. Ten persons had returned from abroad and four from other States. Kozhikode Corporation accounted for 939 locally acquired infections, Vadakara 132, Unnikulam 130, Chemanchery 118, Thiruvallur 105, and Atholi 104.

A total of 2,660 people recovered from the infection and the active caseload now stands at 47,642.