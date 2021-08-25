Tourism circuit, Kalari to boost Vadakara’s potential

Riyas launches renovation of Sand Banks beach project

Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas has announced that a mobile application that would introduce the tourist attractions in Kerala and their specialities to the rest of the world would be launched soon. Launching the renovation work at Sand Banks beach in Vadakara on Wednesday, he said that the district had immense potential for domestic tourism that would be given a boost by identifying at least one destination in every panchayat.

He said that a list of 34 new and unexplored destinations in the district had already been made. He called for the cooperation and active support of the local bodies in identifying more locations and developing them to suit the requirements of tourists.

Pointing out the importance of the martial art form Kalari Payattu in Vadakara, the Minister said that projects would be devised to utilise the martial art tradition of Vadakara and Thalassery for tourism. He also talked about launching a tourism circuit connecting Koyilandy and Vadakara Assembly constituencies.

The Sand Banks beach project being developed at a cost of ₹2.27 crore. The works being undertaken include landscaping, boat jetty construction, toilets, water distribution, an open gymnasium, walkways and lighting.

K.K. Rema, MLA, presided over the event. K.Muraleedharan, MP, was the guest of honour.