T.N. native, Dubai returnee test positive in Kozhikode

A 67-year-old native of Tamil Nadu who has been put up at a temporary shelter for destitute people and a resident of Azhiyoor who returned from Dubai last month were tested positive for SARS-CoV-2 in Kozhikode district on Thursday.

According to District Medical Officer V. Jayasree, the number of COVID-19 patients from Kozhikode now stands at 23, of whom 11 have recovered.

Six persons from other districts and one from Tamil Nadu too were tested positive for the virus here. Among them, two each from Kannur and Kasaragod have been discharged.

One each from Kannur and Malappuram are undergoing treatment, along with the Tamil Nadu native.

The 33-year-old resident of Azhiyoor had disembarked at the international airport at Nedumbassery in Kochi on March 20. He had been in home quarantine since then. The Tamil Nadu native was at the shelter set up near the Government Medical College Hospital. Both are at the isolation ward of the medical college hospital now, and their condition is reported to be stable.

Meanwhile, the number of people under observation came down to 2,770, with 1,052 completing home quarantine on Thursday. Those under observation now include 36 at the hospital.

Seven were discharged on the day.