Thriveni market reaches out to students

‘Veettumuttathoru School Market’, a project of Consumerfed, was launched in Kozhikode on Sunday by its chairman M. Mehboob.
The project envisages making study materials available to students at their homes. Mr. Mehboob said parents and students were not in a position to visit the Thriveni school market of the federation as in previous years, and hence the project to reach out to students.
The inauguration of the project was marked by the distribution of study materials in the Nadakkavu region.
Mr. Mehboob said the Thriveni staff would go around the district in teams of two, abiding by the COVID-19 protocol, to distribute study materials.
The school market comprises everything from school bags to notebooks and umbrellas which will be available at subsidised rates, almost 40% less than the market price.
Besides, two other projects—School Vandi and Notebook Vandi—are also in the pipeline. They are travelling school markets mainly targeting rural areas.
The projects will be implemented in Thiruvananthapuram, Ernakulam and Kozhikode districts in the first phase.
A. Pradeep Kumar, MLA, will launch School Vandi at Muthalakkulam here on Monday.
