Three arrested on charge of running brothel in Kozhikode

The Kasaba police on Saturday arrested three persons, including an ex-serviceman, who allegedly run a brothel in the city under the banner of a home nursing agency. Five women reportedly brought to the centre were identified for rescue.

The main suspect, S.V. Sugunan, 71, had allegedly set up counters at the centre to welcome visitors and receive payments. The two others arrested, including a woman from Madurai, were allegedly working in partnership with Sugunan.

Police sources said they inspected the place after local residents expressed suspicion over the functioning of the nursing agency. A shadow patrol squad of the police monitored the centre for over 10 days.