This national champion needs a sponsor

With a gold medal in the National Arm Wrestling Championship, a silver medal in the Asian Powerlifting Championship, and the title of Strong Woman of Kerala under her belt, one would expect Majiziya Bhanu to soar high and make India proud. But this 24-year-old BDS student from Orkatteri in Kozhikode district is still struggling to find a regular sponsor to fund her international outings.

Majiziya Bhanu shot to fame as ‘the body builder in hijab’ after she won the women’s category of Mr. Kerala competition in Kochi a few months ago. It was her first outing in the body building circuit, as she was mainly concentrating on powerlifting. Four months down the lane, she has qualified for the World Arm Wrestling Championship to be held in Turkey in October, having bagged the gold medal in the national championship held in Lucknow in May.

But lack of funding is putting a damper on her plans for the world championship. “People in my locality have been funding me so far. But they have limitations. Even with a national title, I am not able to get a permanent sponsor,” Majiziya said.

After she opened up to the media recently on her problem, help has been pouring in from all quarters. The Muslim Educational Society has offered her ₹1 lakh, while several individuals and organisations have come up with similar help. “It will cost me around ₹5 lakh to go to Turkey. The help offered now will cover the expenses,” said Majiziya. But that does not end her worries.

The World Powerlifting Championship, National Classic Powerlifting Championship, South Indian Powerlifting Championship, and the National Powerlifting Championship are her forthcoming events. “I missed the World Classic Powerlifting Championship that recently concluded in Canada for lack of funds. Every time I go for a championship, I am worried about money, because of which I cannot concentrate well on my practice,” Majiziya said.

A permanent sponsorship, preferably of a sports brand, is necessary for this talent, if she has to go ahead and represent India in the world circuit.