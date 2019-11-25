Thikkodi beach runs into rough weather

The prospects of Thikkodi beach emerging as the second longest drive-in beach in Kerala have run into rough weather thanks to opposition from a section of local residents, fish workers, and political activists.

The proposals, which were earlier submitted to the State government, are now hanging in the balance, with the authorities seemingly not able to cross the first hurdle of opposition.

Efforts have been on since 2015 to develop the unexplored destination as the first drive-in beach in Kozhikode district with the support of the District Tourism Promotion Council (DTPC).

People’s representatives and local administrators are convinced of the project and its scope of offering at least a 4-km dream ride to tourists on the hard-packed beach sand. However, it remains a non-starter without proper government mediation to negotiate with those who have raised the dissenting note.

The picturesque destination, located 36 km away from Kozhikode city, maintains its prominence in the State’s tourism circles owing to voluntary social media promotion activities by travel writers and bloggers.

Wary of local resistance, the Tourism Department too is hesitant to take up aggressive promotional campaigns. Those who have visited the spot reveal that the indulgence of a few self-appointed caretakers is the only hurdle at the destination now. They also complain that the entry of vehicles is often prevented by caretakers, apparently to create scare among visitors. Those who have had such bitter experiences have posted them in various social media groups, seeking government intervention.

At the same time, there are villagers who long for the modernisation of tourism amenities in the area. K. Hameed, a local resident, says the proximity of Thikkodi to Velliyamkallu, a rocky area located nearly 12 km off the coast, itself is a huge advantage for domestic tourism projects. He also points out that the Tourism Department can even consider operating boat services to the spot, which was once the vantage point of the Marakkars of Kottakkal in their fight against foreign invaders.

New project on cards

“We had a ₹202-crore proposal for the development of Thikkodi beach and surrounding areas. However, owing to local resistance to the drive-in beach concept, we dropped the plan midway,” says Koyilandy MLA K. Dasan. However, he makes it clear that a new project tapping the other tourist attractions of the spot will be readied soon with the support of the Tourism Department.

“We would like to improve amenities in the area with technical support from the Kerala Industrial and Technology Consultancy Organisation and gradually convince people of its potential. We will also focus on nearby destinations such as Kolavipalam beach and Vadakara sand banks,” says Mr. Dasan. The funding source for the multi-crore project, according to him, will be KIIFB.