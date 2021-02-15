Thamarassery Ghat Road being repaired ahead of monsoon

The PWD-NH wing is planning to complete all major repairs and widening works on the Thamarassery mountain pass on National Highway 766 ahead of the monsoon season. Apart from re-tarring works and the construction of retaining walls, the widening of some of the narrow stretches will also be considered.
The Ghat Road Development Committee has come up with the demand to widen some of the hairpin curves, considering the frequent incidents of traffic blocks on the route. The committee said the long goods carriers were finding it difficult to negotiate the steep curves even after several rounds of renovation work.
Traffic curbs
In view of the emergency renovation works, vehicular traffic will be controlled on the ghat road for a month from February 15. The restriction will be in place from Adivaram to Lakkidi till March 15.
Vehicles from the Wayanad side will have to take a diversion from Kainatty and come to Kozhikode via the Pakranthalam ghat road. Vehicles to Malappuram side will have to pass by Nadukani ghat road. No entry of goods vehicles will be permitted on the Adivaram-Lakkidi stretch between 5 a.m. and 10 p.m.
In order to address the concerns of passengers, the Kerala State Road transport Corporation would operate mini-bus services on the route by complying with the regulations. During the tarring and retaining wall work, light vehicles would be allowed to go on the route.
You have reached your limit for free articles this month.
Subscription Benefits Include
Today's Paper
Find mobile-friendly version of articles from the day's newspaper in one easy-to-read list.
Unlimited Access
Enjoy reading as many articles as you wish without any limitations.
Personalised recommendations
A select list of articles that match your interests and tastes.
Faster pages
Move smoothly between articles as our pages load instantly.
Dashboard
A one-stop-shop for seeing the latest updates, and managing your preferences.
Briefing
We brief you on the latest and most important developments, three times a day.
Support Quality Journalism.
*Our Digital Subscription plans do not currently include the e-paper, crossword and print.
A letter from the Editor
Dear subscriber,
Thank you!
Your support for our journalism is invaluable. It’s a support for truth and fairness in journalism. It has helped us keep apace with events and happenings.
The Hindu has always stood for journalism that is in the public interest. At this difficult time, it becomes even more important that we have access to information that has a bearing on our health and well-being, our lives, and livelihoods. As a subscriber, you are not only a beneficiary of our work but also its enabler.
We also reiterate here the promise that our team of reporters, copy editors, fact-checkers, designers, and photographers will deliver quality journalism that stays away from vested interest and political propaganda.
Suresh Nambath