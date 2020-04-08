Telerehabilitation programme to the aid of differently abled

The lockdown has hit differently abled persons the most as it has disrupted their whole routine. For those suffering from ADHD and similar disorders, a disrupted routine can lead to severe complications.

The telerehabilitation programme of the Kozhikode district administration and the Department of Social Justice, being implemented in association with the Community Disability Management and Rehabilitation Project (CDMRP), is expected to ease pressure on caregivers to a certain extent.

“Under the programme, we have a panel of experts who will address issues facing the mentally challenged. Solutions will be offered based on specific requirements of each person,” said Adam Sada, coordinator of the programme. Caregivers or parents of mentally challenged persons can contact the experts for guidance in handling situations caused by their wards being cooped up at homes for days. “We design home-based activities for each kind of disability based on age and necessity. At a later stage, we plan to develop software worksheets and demo videos for them,” Mr. Sada said.

After the programme was announced on Monday, around 50 experts, including psychologists, special educators, speech therapists, physiotherapists, occupational therapists, and social workers, have come forward to be part of it.

“Most issues can be resolved by offering proper guidance to caregivers. If a person needs personal attention, that can be arranged. Some individuals need the help of multiple resource persons,” Mr. Sada added.

The CDMRP is funded by the Department of Social Justice.