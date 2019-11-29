Kozhikode

TC online for distance education students

more-in

The School of Distance Education of Calicut University on Thursday launched a facility to help students get their transfer certificate online.

Till now, students pursuing courses through distance education mode had to travel to the varsity campus to get their certificate. Now, they can apply for the certificate through the varsity website and it will be sent through registered post. Over two lakh students spread across five districts in the State will benefit from the facility. University Registrar C.L. Joshi declared it open on Thursday. Meanwhile, the department also conducted an awareness session for around 500 teachers of parallel and cooperative colleges on the new syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate students.

Why you should pay for quality journalism - Click to know more

Comments
Related Topics Kozhikode
university
Related Articles
Recommended for you
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Nov 29, 2019 2:22:04 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/kozhikode/tc-online-for-distance-education-students/article30111030.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY