TC online for distance education students

The School of Distance Education of Calicut University on Thursday launched a facility to help students get their transfer certificate online.

Till now, students pursuing courses through distance education mode had to travel to the varsity campus to get their certificate. Now, they can apply for the certificate through the varsity website and it will be sent through registered post. Over two lakh students spread across five districts in the State will benefit from the facility. University Registrar C.L. Joshi declared it open on Thursday. Meanwhile, the department also conducted an awareness session for around 500 teachers of parallel and cooperative colleges on the new syllabus for undergraduate and postgraduate students.