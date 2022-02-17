Tathva lecture series to begin at NIT-C

Nobel laureate Adam Reiss to deliver first online lecture

Nobel laureate Adam Reiss to deliver first online lecture

As part of the lecture series of Tathva’21, one of South India’s largest techno-management fests hosted by the National Institute of Technology Calicut (NIT-C), Nobel laureate Dr. Adam Reiss, American astrophysicist and Bloomberg Distinguished Professor at Johns Hopkins University and the Space Telescope Science Institute, will present the first of the five online lectures at 7:30 p.m on Friday. “The surprising expansion history of the universe” will be the topic.

Evelyn Mora, founder of Digital Village, will deliver a lecture on the ‘Decentralization of crypto and web 3.0’ at 7 p.m. on February 21. Automotive professional Binoj Kalayil will present a talk on e-mobility on February 23 and Nobel laureate David J. Wineland’s lecture on ‘Atomic Clocks’ will be aired at 11.30 a.m. on February 26.

Thomas Kailath, Hitachi America Professor of Engineering, Emeritus, at Stanford University, US, will deliver the concluding lecture on February 27. Details of the lectures and registration links are available on the website http://tathva.org.